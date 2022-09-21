AGARTALA: In a gruesome incident reported from Tripura, a 90-year-old woman was killed by her grandson owing to family dispute.

The incident has been reported from Bhangamura area under Chailengta police station at Dhalai district in Tripura.

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Samir Sarkar.

Tripura police sources said, in the fit of rage the accused person hit his grandmother with a wooden club inflicting fatal injuries.

The elderly lady succumbed to the injuries soon after the assault.

Not only this, the accused also assaulted other members of the family before leaving the house.

Soon after the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Chailengta police station.

The accused was subsequently arrested within 12 hours.

He was later produced before the court and sent to police custody.