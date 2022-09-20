AGARTALA: MLA in the Tripura – Brishaketu Debbarma has been disqualified from the state assembly.

This was informed by Tripura speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Tuesday.

Tripura speaker Ratan Chakraborty said that MLA Brishaketu Debbarma has been disqualified from the state assembly for violating resignation norms.

“Brishaketu Debbarma, MLA from Simna constituency in Tripura, had sent his resignation letter through a messenger, which is a violation of the norms,” Tripura speaker Ratan Chakraborty told the media on Tuesday.

Brishaketu Debbarma had tendered his resignation last year as an MLA of the Tripura assembly.

Debbarma, an MLA from the Shimna assembly constituency parted ways with IPFT, a regional partner in the BJP-IPFT alliance and joined Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA last year.

Soon after he joined TIPRA, IPFT president filed an application with the office of Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker to disqualify Debbarma as he has violated the party’s constitutional norms.

The matter was heard for over a year and the MLA was summoned to appear physically before the assembly that he disobeyed.

The speaker in his order clearly underlined that the evidence he received established the fact that Debbarma flouted the constitution of IPFT party and the existent norms to indulge in anti-party activities as stated by IPFT supremo NC Debbarma.

He was given repeated scopes but he did not respond.