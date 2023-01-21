Agartala: Additional District and Sessions Judge Court of West Tripura district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after being convicted of killing his wife in 2021.

In a press statement, public prosecutor Biswajit Deb said that Additional District and Sessions Judge Gobinda Das of West District delivered this judgment on Saturday.

“In this case, there were 26 total witnesses of the plaintiff, out of which the court accepted the testimony of 23 of the plaintiffs. Based on the testimony and circumstantial evidence of this murder, accused Ratan Debnath was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and a further 2 years imprisonment under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code and fined Rs.10,000 in default. The court also ordered another 06 months imprisonment,” the press statement reads.

The PP said on April 15 in 2021 around 8:30 am, the accused Ratan Debnath, a resident of Tulakona village in West District, was cutting wood with an axe on one side of the yard, while his wife Pratima Debnath and her daughter-in-law went to take bath in the neighbour’s house.

Ratan Debnath forbade him to go to the neighbour’s house to take bath and when Pratima Debnath disobeyed him, accused Ratan Debnath assaulted Pratima with an axe.

Hearing the screaming of Pratima, other family members rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital where on-duty doctors declared Pratima brought dead.

Meanwhile, accused Ratan Debnath tried to clean the axe but at that time his younger brother and others snatched the axe from him.

It is revealed that Ratan Debnath often viewed his wife suspiciously and suspected her of having an illicit relationship.

The Court framed the charge under Sections 302 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code.