Agartala: Tipra Motha called for a 12-hour bandh in the Kamalpur sub-division in Tripura’s Dhalai district on January 23 demanding the arrest of the culprits involved in the killing of a party worker on January 18.

Tipra Motha is a regional indigenous political party led by Royal Scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma which is now ruling the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Mary Debbarma, a senior leader of Tipra Motha, claimed that after the death of party worker Pranajit Namasudra when a funeral procession was organized , it was prevented by the administration.

And many workers of the Tipra Women’s Federation were injured in a scuffle with administrative officials.

“Even today the officials are not allowing us to hold a silent march. Therefore, it has been decided that a 12-hour bandh will be observed in the entire Kamalpur sub-division on January 23. A demand will be made before the administration so that the rest of the accused involved in this murder are also arrested,” Mary Debbarma told reporters.

Pranajit Namashudra was killed in the middle of the road in Bamanchhara village under the Kamalpur sub-division when BJP supporters attacked him with sharp weapons.