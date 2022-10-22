Agartala: The BJP will not enter into any alliance with royal scion Tipra Motha for the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura slated for early next year, the ruling party said on Saturday.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma-led Tripra Motha won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election in 2021, trouncing the BJP and its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

“The BJP will go to the 2023 assembly polls without any fresh electoral partner but the alliance with the IPFT will remain in place because the saffron party doesn’t dump its ally,” party’s vice president Ashok Sinha told reporters in Agartala on Saturday.

“Our ‘chintan baithak’ (brainstorming session) has clearly mandated that the BJP will contest the election on its own strength and of course, the alliance with IPFT will continue. The BJP doesn’t favour any new alliance including with Tipra Motha,” he said.

Sinha claimed that the saffron party still has a strong presence in the tribal areas.

He said IPFT voters had voted for Tipra Motha in the tribal council election.

He said barring two, BJP won all the seats it contested while all the seats allocated to IPFT were bagged by Tipra Motha.

The outfit won 18 of the 30 seats in the council, while BJP won 10. Two seats are nominated by the Governor.