AGARTALA: BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee on Tuesday said that the final call on whether the saffron camp would continue with its existing alliance with the IPFT or not would be taken by the party’s high command.

However, in the same breath, Bhattacharjee maintained that the BJP always treats its allies with respect and honour.

“Well, I can only say that the BJP has a clean record of treating its allies with respect and honour. Whether in the ensuing Village Committee elections, in fact, in the assembly elections the existing alliance will continue or not is a prerogative of the BJP central leadership. But, I can say that the BJP has a tradition of respecting the codes of alliance and people who are in alliance with the party”, Bhattacharjee said.

The newly appointed BJP state president has also affirmed that his party is always ready for polls. “The BJP functions in a systematic order and each and every part worker knows their role in the party. We are always ready to prove our strength on the ground and the best possible way of self-assessment is through electoral results. If the village committee elections are conducted we are completely okay with that”, he added.

On the newly constituted poll-management committee, he said, “These are routine work done by the party. Similarly, a committee was formed again for the assembly polls for coordinated and effective management of the elections”.

Bhattacharjee also said that the state BJP would accord a warm reception to the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

“President Droupadi Murmu is coming on a two-day state visit. In this regard, preparations are almost complete and the whole city has been covered in high-security arrangements. She is the first tribal woman to reach such a height in the country and so we are also ready to welcome our President”, he added.

Bhattacharjee also hailed the move of introducing commemorative postal stamps on Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarman.