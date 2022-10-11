Guwahati: As there are reports of the water level rising on the Brahmaputra river, a construction worker has now gone missing after he accidentally fell into the river in Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, the worker was engaged in the construction site of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge in the Bharalumukh area.

Also Read: Assam: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Supercomputer facility at IIT Guwahati on Thursday

He tripped and fell into the river while being on one of the pillars as per reports.

The officials are yet to disclose the identity of the missing worker.

Also Read: Assam: Heroin worth Rs 47 cr seized in Karimganj

Rescue teams have been deployed to search for the missing worker.