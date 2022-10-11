Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati campus on Thursday during her visit to Assam.

The President will be accompanied by Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta along with other dignitaries, said a statement.

During her visit to the campus, Murmu will inaugurate the ‘PARAM KAMRUPA’ Supercomputer facility and a high-power active and passive component laboratory of SAMEER at IIT Guwahati, it added.

Welcoming the President, IIT Guwahati Director Prof. T.G. Sitharam said, “It is our honour and pleasure to welcome the Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu on her maiden visit to our campus.”

“We are delighted that the Hon’ble President will inaugurate the Param Kamrupa, one of its kind supercomputer in the North East region, under the National Supercomputing Mission. I look forward to showcasing IIT Guwahati’s work for the benefit of the North East region and its impact on the region,” he added.

The event at IIT Guwahati will also include the Virtual Inauguration of the Medical College and Hospital in Dhubri, Assam, and a foundation stone laying ceremony for the Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh, Assam and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, by Murmu.