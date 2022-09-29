GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Dhubri medical college in Assam on October 12.

This was informed by Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta.

The Dhubri medical college will be the ninth medical college in Assam.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Dhubri Medical college in Assam virtually from Guwahati.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta, on Wednesday, visited the newly constructed Dhubri medical college and took stock of the preparedness for the inauguration.

Classes for the first batch of 100 students at the Dhubri medical college in Assam will begin from November this year.

The Assam health minister also sat in a meeting with officials of the Dhubri medical college and other delegates.

“Had a discussion on various aspects in this (inauguration) regard and also enquired on the status of the prerequisites to make the Medical College operational from November 1,” said Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta.

Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury, Dhubri deputy commissioner and SP were also present in the meeting.