GUWAHATI: The offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across Assam, on Wednesday, were sealed following the ban imposed by the central government on the organisation.

The sealing of the PFI offices in the state were carried out by the Assam police.

The PFI office at Hatigaon locality in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam – was also sealed by the Assam police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, on Wednesday, made a sweeping statement on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Reacting on the ban imposed by the central government on the PFI, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said that PFI members are jihadis.

“All PFI members are jihadis,” Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said while speaking with reporters in Lakhimpur on Wednesday.

He added that the PFI was founded by unscrupulous elements following banning of Islamist organisations such as the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM).

Moreover, Assam cabinet minister and senior BJP leader – Pijush Hazarika – said that the Popular Front of India (PFI) should be banned permanently.

“I have always maintained that PFI should be banned,” Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said.

He added: “PFI should be banned permanently, not only for five years.”

On the other hand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also welcomed the decision of the central government to ban the PFI.

The Centre has announced a ban on the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) PFI by the Government of India. The Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold.”

The Centre has imposed a ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring it to be an “unlawful organization” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The decision came after several nationwide raids and arrest of over 240 people connected to the PFI.

Apart from terming it an “unlawful organization”, the Centre said that the PFI has links with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The notification further stated that the PFI had been involved in unlawful activities, which are “prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country”, and that they have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony.

The notification added, “PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society.”