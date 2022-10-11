Guwahati: Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam police in a joint operation on Tuesday morning seized a huge cache of heroin from a truck in south Assam’s Karimganj district.

A BSF spokesman said the joint team intercepted a Tripura-bound truck near New Karimganj Railway Station and seized 9.477 kg of heroin worth Rs 47.4 crore from the truck.

The truck was en route to Tripura from Mizoram via Karimganj, he said.

Based on specific information, personnel of BSF and Karimganj police intercepted the truck and seized the heroin packed in 764 soap cases, hidden in a secret chamber in the driver’s cabin, the officer said.

The officer said the driver of the truck had been arrested and interrogation is on to ascertain further details.