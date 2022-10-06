SHILLONG: The police in Meghalaya have seized over 150 grams of heroin.

The seizure was made in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Informing this on Thursday, the Meghalaya police said that two drug peddlers were arrested in connection with the seizure of heroin.

A total of 156.12 grams of heroin were seized by the Meghalaya police.

Moreover, cash worth Rs 1.28 lakh were also recovered by the Meghalaya police from the two arrested accused.

Also read: Meghalaya: Will continue to support NPP-led government, says BJP leader

“Our war against drug trafficking is on!” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya chief minister added: “In a well synchronized and swift ops East Khasi Hills Police nabbed 2 notorious traffickers and recovered -156.12 gms Heroin -2 smart phones -1 Chevrolet Vehicle – 1.28 lakh cash. Hunt for linkages is on.”