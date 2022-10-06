SHILLONG: The BJP in Meghalaya has stated that it will continue to support the National People’s Party (NPP)-led government in the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya BJP leader and state minister Sanbor Shullai.

This statement from Meghalaya BJP leader Sanbor Shullai came amid speculations of the saffron camp mulling to withdraw support to the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state.

Earlier, top BJP functionaries in Meghalaya had stated that the party’s central leadership would take a call on the fate of the BJP-NPP alliance in the state.

Also read: Seven from Manipur make it to India U-17 women’s FIFA world cup squad

The BJP will not withdraw from the alliance and will complete its stipulated term in the coalition, Shullai told PTI.

Notably, Meghalaya assembly elections are slated to be held during early part of next year.