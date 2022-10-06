IMPHAL: As many as seven players from the Northeast state of Manipur have made it to the Indian squad for the women’s U-17 FIFA world cup.

The seven players from Manipur to have made it to the Indian women’s FIFA world cup team are: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Lynda Kom Serto, Rejiya Devi Laishram and Shelia Devi Loktongbam.

These seven footballers from Manipur are among the 21 players to have been selected to represent India in the U-17 women’s FIFA world cup.

The 2022 women’s FIFA world cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 11.

Five of the seven players from Manipur to have been selected in the Indian team belong to the Young Welfare Club of Imphal West.

Host India has been placed in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil.

Also read: Manipur issues draft liquor policy

On October 11, India will lock horns against the USA on October 11.

Later, India will face Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17 respectively.

The three matches that India will participate in the Group stage will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

TEAM INDIA:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.