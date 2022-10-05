IMPHAL: Manipur government has issued the draft Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy.

The issue of the draft liquor policy by the Manipur government came even as protests continued in the state against partial lifting of liquor sale.

The draft Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy was issued on Tuesday night.

The policy is aimed at generating employment and increase revenue of Manipur.

The policy seeks to address the problem of black market in liquor due to prohibition and the menace of illegal drugs.

Also read: Manipur CM says police patrolling along highways to be intensified

The draft said the policy seeks to eradicate distillation, transportation, possession, consumption and sale of illicit liquor and restrict the availability of local liquor and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

According to the Manipur Liquor Regulation Policy, liquor would not be sold or served to those under 25 years.

“Dry days at least once a week and on national/state holidays/ any day fixed by the government will be implemented,” it said.