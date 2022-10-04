IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Tuesday, flagged off as many as 12 GPS-enabled highway police patrol vehicles.

Flagging off the police patrol vehicles, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh exuded confidence that these vehicles would enhance the security of the people of the state and goods moving along the national highways.

The Manipur chief minister flagged off the vehicles from the western gate of the chief minister’s secretariat in Imphal.

The vehicles included three each for Tamenglong and Noney districts and two each for Kangpokpi, Senapati and Tengnoupal districts.

Earlier, five such vehicles for Senapati district and three vehicles for Kangpokpi district were flagged off on May 13.

Another five vehicles for Tengnoupal district and two vehicles for Tamenglong district in Manipur were also flagged off on June 8 and June 10.

Manipur CM Biren Singh stated that the GPS-enabled highway patrol vehicles were being launched to enable quick response from the police to any incident that takes place along the national highways in the state.

These vehicles can accommodate a minimum of 10 police personnel, the Manipur chief minister added.

“The state government has been taking up these security measures to ensure advancement in trade and tourism in Manipur,” said chief minister Biren Singh.

He mentioned that the police patrol teams would help to stop threatening and extortion from truck and bus drivers by unknown miscreants along the national highways in Manipur.

The Manipur CM further said that the state’s law and order had significantly improved with the tireless day and night service given by the police personnel and also with the support and cooperation of the public.