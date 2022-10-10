AIZAWL: The BJP in Mizoram is set to contest from all 40 seats in the assembly elections due to be held next year.

This was informed by Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka.

“BJP will contest from all 40 assembly seats in 2023 elections,” Vanlalhmuaka said.

Mizoram 40 assembly constituencies across 11 districts.

39 out of 40 assembly seats in Mizoram are reserved for scheduled tribes and one for the general category.

Notably, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) supports the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

However, at least 16 leaders from the MNF joined the BJP recently.

In the 2018 Mizoram assembly elections, MNF registered victory in 26 assembly seats.

Mizoram Congress could win only five seats.

On the other hand, the BJP also won one assembly seat in Mizoram.