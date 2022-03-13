AGARTALA: TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma has said that his party would field candidates in 35 seats out of the total 60 assembly seats, where tribal votes are a deciding factor, in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections.

He said that his party would fight the electoral battle alone if the national parties do not agree on the party’s demand of “Greater Tipraland” in writing.

“We want a constitutional solution. If the national parties do not agree to give written assurance, we have serious reservations to initiate talks for pre-poll understanding. Our stand is clear and our main fight is for our rights. For decades, we faced ignorance but not anymore,” said Debbarma.

He was addressing a mammoth gathering of supporters at Swami Vivekananda Stadium in Tripura capital – Agartala on Saturday.

As the crucial assembly elections in Tripura are likely to be held in the first party of next year, the TIPRA Motha seems to be emerging as a significant political force, outshining the IPFT and some of the other parties.

“After six long years. Our voices should reach Delhi. The message that we want to give to the government of India is conveyed through the rally. Greater Tipraland is the only demand that we are fighting for other than this we have no other aspirations,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

The TIPRA chairman added that some leaders of the Tripura’s tribal society fall for the traps like power and position.

“Powerful positions will be offered for sure to break the unity (Thansa in indigenous language). They will come after you offering posts, power and position. We should not break. Our demand for Greater Tipraland is constitutional,” said Debbarma adding that the next ten to twelve months are crucial for the party and all should remain united.

He further appealed the Indian government for dialogue on the issue of Greater Tipraland.

“The Government of India has opened channels of talks with Hurriyat that does not believe in the Indian Constitution. NSCN-IM, a banned militant outfit gets invitations for talks and we, the elected representatives of TTAADC, are not getting a chance to ventilate our thoughts before the government of India. Give us a chance, we shall apprise you the problems of our people. For the last 70 years, we have faced nothing but ignorance. And, this is the time to rise,” he added.