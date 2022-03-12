Kyiv: ‘Wali’, a sniper from Canada, known to be the deadliest has joined Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Wali, whose real name cannot be revealed, is working as a computer scientist but he is known for his kills on the field.

He has served twice in the Afghanistan war during the operations in Kandahar.

He was deployed in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2011 where he earned the nickname ‘Wali’.

He sniped dozens of enemies during the war.

Wali joined the Ukraine side after President Volodymir Zelenski started calling foreign soldiers to join the fight against Russia.

Wali is said to have killed up to 40 enemies on a single day which has made him a legend among soldiers across the world.

Although his face has been popular on the television and the internet, his real name has been kept confidential. The only thing known about him is that he is known as Wali and was a part of the Royal 22e Regiment of the Canadian Army.

He told the local media that he wanted to help as people are being killed just because they wanted to be European and not Russian.

“A week ago I was still programming stuff and now I’m grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill real people …That’s my reality right now”, he added.

Wali also said that the decision was hard for him because his wife opposed the idea of him fighting in the Ukraine-Russia war.