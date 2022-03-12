Jorhat: A former employee of the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jorhat on Saturday morning.

A police official informed that the deceased was found near the roadside near the Meleng Pujarigaon.

He was identified as Bhuban Bora, a former APDCL employee.

Bora as per his family went out to the market on Friday evening but did not return and his phone too was not available.

The family, in panic, searched for him all over the area and finally found him dead.

Immediately, the police were informed about the incident as there were injuries on the dead body.

The family suspects the incident to be a possible case of murder.

Police have sent the dead body to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

An investigation in this regard has also been initiated.