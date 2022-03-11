Ukraine has accused Russia of recruiting former fighters of the – Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) – the terror organisation, for war crimes in Ukraine.

This was claimed by Head of the Ukraine president’s office – Mikhail Podolyak on Friday.

“Russian officials, including minister Shoigu, announced hasty recruitment of 16,000 ex-ISIS fighters to be used against Ukrainian civilians,” Mikhail Podolyak alleged.

He added: “Hiring ISIS and Russian propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to an attempt to implement the ‘Syrian scenario’ in Ukraine.”

Notably, on Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry claimed that it is in possession of documents that suggest “components of biological weapons being developed” in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry alleged that the United States had been working to develop bio-weapons in Ukraine.

Spokesman of Russia’s foreign ministry – Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian biological laboratories conducted research and development of biological weapons near Russia.

Earlier, the Russian military claimed that it uncovered at least 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine.