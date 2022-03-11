West Bengal chief minister and chief of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – Mamata Banerjee has said that Congress party is “losing credibility” and “can’t be depended” upon.

“All political polities that want to fight BJP should walk together. Congress is losing their credibility, can’t depend on Congress,” West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

This statement was made by Mamata Banerjee just a day after the announcement of the election results in five states.

The performance of the Congress party in all the five states that went for Assembly elections had been dismal.

“There was loot and malpractices of EVM. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn’t be disheartened,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“SP should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20% to 37% this time,” she added.

Mamata Banerjee also proposed an alliance between the Congress and her party – Trinamool Congress (TMC) – for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“If Congress wants, we all can fight (2024 Lok Sabha elections) together. This (2022 Assembly election results will decide fate of 2024 polls) is impractical,” said Mamata Banerjee.