At least three rebels of the proscribed militant outfit – the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) – were injured in a gunbattle with security forces in Manipur.

Sources informed on Friday that the encounter took place on March 8 near Khontal village bordering Myanmar in Manipur.

The sources informed that a group of PLA rebels attempted to infiltrate into Manipur in India from Myanmar.

As the PLA militants tried to enter into Manipur, they were intercepted and attacked by security forces, sources said.

“…three PLA rebels including a self-styled lieutenant sustained bullet injuries,” sources claimed.

Sources confirmed signs of blood in the jungle area were found by the Security Forces in the area later during search.

The injured militants are believed to have returned to their base in Myanmar.

“This incident comes after the attack on PLA camp in Myanmar by the local resistance fighters on January 13, in which two rebel leaders were killed,” sources said.