Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged victorious for the second consequent term in Manipur winning 32 seats.

The BJP has also emerged as the single-largest party and crossed the majority mark.

The Indian National Congress on the other hand has succeeded in bagging only five seats while National People’s Party won 7 seats.

“The historic victory that we have achieved today is a testament of the people’s faith in the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji and citizen centric governance”, N Biren Singh tweeted.

My heartiest congratulations to all the Karyakartas of BJP. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 10, 2022

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister James Sangma and NPP leader said, “My heartiest congratulations to all the NPP candidates who have emerged victorious in the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly elections. I wish them the best as they continue working towards the aspirations of the people of Manipur & contribute to the state’s growth & welfare.”

However, it is not yet clear if the alliance between NPP and BJP would remain in the state as Biren Singh had earlier told the media that there won’t be any more alliance with the NPP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congartulated N Biren Singh for his victory in Heingang seat. He in a tweet said, “PM Narendra Modi Ji’s resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same.”

Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh of Congress won the Thoubal seat defeating nearest BJP rival L Basanta Singh by 2,543 votes.