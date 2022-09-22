Guwahati: A man in Assam’s Dhubri district was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his minor relative.

The person sentenced has been identified as Atul Biswas.

He was found guilty of raping an 11-year-old minor girl in August 2021.

He was sent to prison based on the orders passed b P Kataki, Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Dhubri.

The order read, “Before parting with the judgement, with deep concern, we may point out that though all sexual assaults on female children are not reported and do not come to light yet there is an alarming and shocking increase of sexual offences committed on children.”

The order added, “This is due to the reasons that children are ignorant of the act of rape and are not able to offer resistance and become easy prey for lusty brutes who display the unscrupulous, deceitful and insidious art of luring female children and young girls. Therefore, such offenders who are a menace to the civilized society should be mercilessly and inexorably punished in the severest terms.”

It added, “Accordingly, convict Atul Biswas is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of ? 1 lakh, in default another rigorous imprisonment for one year under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.”

The person had raped the minor on last year and when she cried, he gave her a packet of chips and Rs 100. However, the girl later told her mother about the incident.

The victim’s mother following this lodged an FIR at Tamarhat police station against Atul Biswas.