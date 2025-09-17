Guwahati: Nearly five months after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday visited the hill town to assess the impact on trade, commerce, and local livelihoods.

Led by TMC MP Dola Sen, the panel interacted with traders, members of the Shopian fruit growers’ association, and other stakeholders, who highlighted the severe economic losses triggered by the decline in tourism since the attack.

Locals also raised concerns about the 17-day closure of the national highway during the monsoon, which further crippled businesses.

This marks the first visit by a parliamentary committee to Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam attack. The panel had earlier held discussions with a cross-section of people in Srinagar on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pahalgam, Sen said, “The committee has decided to revive the commerce of J&K. We have to be a good catalyst. We came here to find the objective reality, to listen to the people, and to prepare a report that will be placed before Union ministries and the J&K government.”

She added that while the visit may not yield immediate results, the committee is committed to working toward long-term revival and mitigating the hardships faced by the people. The panel also paid tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam attack and the Army personnel who died in subsequent clashes with Pakistan.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, a committee member, said the Valley has suffered twin blows — the terror attack and recent floods. “Post-Pahalgam, tourist numbers have fallen by nearly 90 percent. Businesses are struggling, and there must be a quick response mechanism to support them,” she said.

Tourism, which contributes around 7 percent to Jammu and Kashmir’s gross state domestic product, remains one of the Union Territory’s most vital economic sectors. The sharp decline in visitors has left thousands without stable livelihoods.

The committee unanimously resolved to recommend concrete measures to the Centre and J&K government for reviving tourism and strengthening commerce. Members assured locals that a formal representation would be sent to the Transport Ministry regarding the prolonged highway closure.

The panel will continue its visit in the Union Territory and leave for Leh on Wednesday.