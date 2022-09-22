Guwahati: PIAZZA, a Guwahati-based multi-cuisine restaurant & bar, took home the award for Best Standalone Restaurant of the year 2022 – East at the 1st ET Hospitality World Restaurants & Nightlife Awards ceremony held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

The ET Hospitality World Restaurants & Nightlife Awards recognize the best restaurants and bars across the country after a stringent process of elimination before being chosen by a grand jury comprising of Restaurateur & Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur, Kabir Suri; Co-Founder & Director, Azure Hospitality; Riyaaz Amlani, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd; Anjan Chatterjee, Chairman & Managing Director, Speciality Restaurants Limited and Many others.

The 1st edition of ET Hospitality Summit consisted of interesting panel discussions & engaging industry presentations on the latest trends, innovations & technologies in the F&B and Horeca sectors.

Founder and owner of PIAZZA, Vinay Chamaria dedicating the award to the people of Assam said, “We didn’t expect to win when we were asked to participate as we were competing with the best in the country across all Metros in this summit. We were over the moon when we got this recognition.”

He further said, “This one is special as it reinforces our faith in humility and customer service. By mid-2023 we shall open the second outlet in Goa by the Almighty’s grace.”

PIAZZA has won seven National and Regional awards since starting in 2018.

It was also awarded the Best Standalone Restaurant of the Year 2021 at the Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards 2021. It was also adjudged Restaurant of the Year 2020 at Guwahati Food Awards. In 2019, the restaurant was also crowned Italian Restaurant of the Year by Franchisee India.