DIBRUGARH: Around 500 families of the Nagakhuli area are living in fear of being wiped out into the river Brahmaputra owing to constant erosion for the last 20 days.

Nagakhuli area, which falls under Maijan panchayat of Lahowal Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district facing erosion problems for the last several decades after the river course of Brahmaputra was changed.

The 500 families which mostly belonged to Adivasi people are fearing of their lives and property.

“For the last two days, we have seen massive erosion in the area. We are helpless and depend on the government for the protection of our land and property. Despite several pleas no protection measures have been taken place in the area,” said a villager.

The Nagakhuli Gorakhonia Samity, which has been spearheading the movent for the last several years on Sept 21, 2022, staged a protest at Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding protection measures against marauding erosion at the Nagakhuli area.

The affected villagers holding play cards and banners raised their voices and demand immediate protection measures to save

“For last 1 week, our land has been eroded into the river. Every day 100 metres of land were eroded into the river. The erosion has been going on from Nagakhuli to the Mothola area. We demand immediate protection measures to save our land,” said Manob Munda, president of Nagakhuli Gorakhonia Samity.

Munda said, “The lives of the people are not safe in this area owing to constant erosion. If protection measures are not taken immediately then the area will lose a huge chunk of land mass,”.

“The river come to closure and just 500 metres from the area, where 64 families are living. The families are fearing and don’t know what to do if their land got eroded into the river” he said.

Nagakhuli Gorakhonia Samity, spearheading the movement for the last several years demands the safety and security of the people who are living in the erosion-affected area.

“For the last two days, constant erosion has been going on in the area. The officials from Water and Resources department came and took photographs of the area but to date, nothing has been done for the protection. We demand immediate protection to save our land and agriculture,” Nagakhuli Gorakhonia Samity stated.

Meanwhile, the members of Nagakhuli Gorakhonia Samity submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu seeking immediate protection measures.