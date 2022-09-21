New Delhi: Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram met at the Assam House in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the border issues that both the states were having for decades.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and CM Zoramthanga during the meeting dissussed about the possibilities of forming a regional committee to resolve the border disputes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking about the meeting said that they were in the process of forming the committee for a sooner solution to the border issues.

Assam and Mizoram have been into a border dispute for decades. The primary reason behind this was that the both states follow separate demarcation rules.

While Mizoram follows the 1875 Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF), Assam government follows the 1933 demarcation rule.

As the BERF, areas under Mizoram has vast stretches of the area claimed by Assam. But Assam, following the latest demarcation, dismisses territorial claims by Mizoram.