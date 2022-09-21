North Lakhimpur: The All Assam Chutia Students Union (AACSU) today warned the Assam government over the issue of providing reservations to the communities along with five other ethnic groups.

This was made while the AACSU staged a sit-on demonstration at North Lakhimpur against the state government’s politics in declaring six ethnic groups of Assam as Scheduled Tribe.

Taking part in the demonstration the general secretary of AACSU Raju Chutia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised ST status to Chutias along with five other groups in his poll campaign in 2014.

Also Read: Assam: APDCL assures to solve bill surge issue, shares complaint numbers

“But despite forming the government at the centre for two terms the Modi government has done nothing in keeping his promises to us”, said the AACSU leader.

The AACSU leader also criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing him of showing a lack of interest in the demands of the six ethnic groups of the state for ST status.

Also Read: WATCH: Wild elephant ‘toys’ with a car in Guwahati, Assam

The body demanded immediate declaration of ST status to Chutias and to provide autonomy under the sixth schedule of the constitution.

The organizing secretary of AACSU Rajen Bora and secretary of its Lakhimpur district unit Bolin Chutia and president Amrit Das also took part in today’s demonstration.