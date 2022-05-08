Agartala: A man who was wanted in connection with a murder case in Tripura attempted suicide by jumping off a bridge.

However, the man was rescued by the police.

The incident was reported in Tripura’s Khowai district.

The police said that the man, Paritosh Sutradhar is accused of the murder of Anup Sutradhar (29.

He was said to be a part of a group that allegedly hacked Anup to death in the DM Colony on Friday night.

The police said that six persons were arrested by Paritosh was absconding.

However, on Saturday, the police found that Paritosh jumped off a bridge in the Khowai river but he was rescued.

After being rescued, the said person was taken to the Teliamura Hospital.

His condition is said to be stable.

An investigation into the case is still on.