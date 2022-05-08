Guwahati: After ULFA-I stated to have executed two of its cadres on charges of being Assam Police spies, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday claimed that the police department had no connection with the two boys.

Denying the claims of the ULFA-I, the DGP said, “Has anyone ever heard of Assam Police sending spies to anywhere? This is a baseless allegation.”

He added that over the decades there has been a lot of bloodshed because of the ULFA-I and the Assam Police has been taking care of more than 1200 children belonging to families of the ULFA.

He termed the allegations to be a conspiracy.

Also Read: Assam: Two minor girls allegedly molested by minor boys in Kokrajhar

Mahanta further added that the killing of two Assamese youth was a shameful and cowardly act.

He asked the ULFA-I to refrain from such activities in the future.

The police chief further urged the youth in Assam to not join the militant outfit as it would be a very wrong decision.

“The ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah had responded quite well to the ongoing discussions regarding the peace process. In between this, the claim of an Assam Police spy being sent there would be a foolish step”, he added.

Proscribed rebel outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is said to have killed two of its cadres on Saturday for allegedly “spying” on the outfit at the instruction of Assam police.

Also Read: Youth joining ULFA-I due to wrong policies by government: Anup Chetia

The two cadres were identified as Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom and Sanjib Sarma alias Rishav Asom.

Dhanjit Das hailed from lower Assam’s Barpeta town while Sanjib Sarma was a resident of Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district.