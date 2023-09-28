Agartala: The Left Front in Tripura has urged people to oppose the 12-hour bandh called by Tipra Motha on September 30, alleging that the party has called the strike to divert anti-BJP public sentiment.

In a statement, the Tripura Left Front said, “In the last election of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Tipra Motha got the responsibility of running the district council. It has also emerged as the largest opposition party in the previous assembly general elections. However, the TTAADC is now facing a severe shortage of work, education, health, communication system, and even drinking water. “

“Due to the gross failure of the BJP government in the state, the minimum services to the people across the state have collapsed. People are also disoriented by the high prices of daily necessities, including food items. There is a shortage of work, and unemployment has become acute everywhere in villages and cities,” it added.

The statement further alleged that as there is no elected committee of the village committee in the TTAADC area, leaders and activists of Tipra Motha and BJP are busy looting government money.

“There is extreme frustration among the Tipra Motha party workers. On the other hand, people irrespective of caste and tribe have started taking to the streets against the double engine government of the state.

“At this time, the Tipra Motha has called the strike to cover up its failure to fulfill its promises and to divert public sentiment against the BJP. Tripura Left Front Committee appeals to the people of the state to oppose this strike,” the statement added.