Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Tripura.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of State Project Executive for Tripura state under various projects on purely contract basis.

Name of post : State Project Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate Degree, preferably with 2+ years of work Experiences in Social/Community Development Sector

Salary : Rs. 23000/- to Rs. 30000/- per month (Negotiable)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

Candidates can also send their applications along with relevant documents via email to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com

The last date of application submission is on or before 3rd October, 2023 till 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here