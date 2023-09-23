Agartala: Tipra Motha, the principal opposition party in Tripura, has announced a 12-hour total shutdown in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on September 30.

The party called the bandh to demand a constitutional solution for the indigenous population of Tripura.

The shutdown will be in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM, with all essential services exempt.

In a press conference today, former Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, “This marks the beginning of conveying to the government of India that we seek an early solution to our problem. We have waited long enough, and it’s time for a swift resolution. This symbolic shutdown is in pursuit of our constitutional solution for Greater Tipraland.”

Debbarma also called upon all indigenous individuals to rally behind the shutdown, saying, “I want to ensure that there are no divisive sentiments. This is a collective message from the indigenous people of Tripura to the Government of India. We seek justice for our survival and existence.”