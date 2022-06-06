Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Tripura campus.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Section Officer and Assistant Engineer (Civil) purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Deputy Section Officer

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Master’s degree in Science / Allied Science / Law / Management discipline with at least 55% or equivalent from a reputed University

Minimum 2 years’ relevant working experience in a firm / organization

Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English and Computer Proficiency

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not less than 21 years and more than 35 years of age

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with at least 55% or equivalent from a reputed University

Minimum 1 year relevant working experience in execution and supervision of civil construction / maintenance work. Working experience in preparation of tenders of civil works

Should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English and Computer Proficiency

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not less than 21 years and more than 35 years of age

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 27th June 2022 at Sardar Patel Board Room, National Forensic Sciences University-Tripura Campus, Radhanagar, VIP Road, Agartala-799001, Tripura, India. Registration for the interview will start at 11 AM so candidates are requested to report at the venue by 10:45 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with updated CV and original mark sheets / certificates in support of their academic qualifications and experiences

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

