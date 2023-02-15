Agartala: Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that BJP is a ‘Bulldozer Party’.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Gogoi said that when people want to cast their vote, police force from other states like Assam, Gujarat arriving in Tripura remove Central Armed Police Force so that an atmosphere of fear psychosis can prevail and people also don’t cast their vote.

“We are demanding a free and fair election with the deployment of CAPF, Tripura Police, BSF, and other central forces. We don’t want police from PM Modi’s and Assam CM’s state. People of the state have understood that if BJP comes into power for more than five years then Bulldozer would be driven on the poor like in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is now a party of ‘Bulldozer Party’ which bulldoze our civil rights, democracy, constitutional rights, on our houses”, said Gogoi.

He, however, claimed that people are ready to cast vote in favour of the Left Front and Congress and ready to oust the BJP.

While CWC member and AICC Tripura In-Charge Ajoy Kumar have sounded confident that this time Left and Congress would form a government with a full majority.

“Congress and Left would form government in this election and will introduce old pension schemes for all. In this election, Congress will not afraid and will not retaliate against the violence which will be launched by BJP but Congress will protest it”, said Kumar.

He however said this time the Chief Minister will be from Tripura and know Kokborok and Bengali too.