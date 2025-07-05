Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Soil Conservation Ranger in Soil Conservation Department.

Name of post : Soil Conservation Ranger in Soil Conservation Department

No. of posts : 16

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to Rs. 97,000/- + Rs. 9700/-

Education Qualification:

The candidate must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Science from any Govt. recognized University with at least Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Geology/Forestry/Environmental Science as one of the subjects.

OR

Bachelor Degree in Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering/Civil Engineering from any Govt. recognized university.

(Upload relevant all semester/year mark sheet/certificate reflecting the subjects)

Age : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC/Tea Tribes & Adivasi Community candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per

Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years

for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category

of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 144/95/121 dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 09-07-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 09-08-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PWBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 11-08-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here