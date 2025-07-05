Applications are invited for recruitment of over 2500 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Local Bank Officers and Assistant Vice Presidents in 2025.

Name of post : Local Bank Officer

No. of posts : 2500

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute {including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD)}. Professional qualifications in Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, Engineering, or Medical are also eligible

Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the State they are applying for (reading, writing, speaking and understanding).

Experience : Minimum 1 year of post qualification experience as an officer in any Scheduled

Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India

only. Experience in NBFCs, cooperative banks, Payment Banks, Small Finance Banks or fintechs will not be considered.

Name of post : Assistant Vice President

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : BE / BTech / MCA / BCA / Bachelors and Masters in relevant disciplines

Experience : Minimum 5-8 years of post qualification work experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 24-07-2025

Application Fees :

Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST) + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) & Women

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2