Guwahati: The Tai Khamti language will be introduced as the third language in all government and private schools, as well as in Buddha Viharas across Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh starting August 16.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during a review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in the Mini Secretariat on Friday.

Mein said the decision aims to promote and preserve the linguistic and cultural identity of the Tai Khamti community. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure implementation of the policy in all private institutions within the district.

The Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society (TKHLS) has been assigned the responsibility of printing primers for primary-level students and providing training to teachers in the local language.

The meeting also discussed the observance of “Nadi Utsav” on July 8. As part of the event, fish fingerlings will be released into rivers and streams to help replenish freshwater fish populations and support ecological balance.

Under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, tree plantation drives will be carried out across government institutions, public spaces, villages, and along roadways to promote environmental awareness.

To improve sanitation and hygiene, one village in each constituency will be adopted as a model under the “Cleanliest Village” initiative. The programme will focus on best practices in waste management and community cleanliness.

The administration also reviewed measures to tackle the growing drug problem in the region. Strong preventive and corrective steps will be taken with the support of community-based organisations. Flying squads will be deployed to monitor and prevent illegal hunting and fishing, particularly during night hours.

Progress on the Borbeel Lake Restoration Project was also reviewed, with an emphasis on timely implementation and long-term sustainability.

The meeting was attended by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa, ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, ZPM Chongkham, ADCs of Chongkham and Wakro, heads of departments, community leaders, Head Bhantes of Namsai, Kherem and the Golden Pagoda, and members of TKDS, TKSC, TKHLS, and ATKSSU.