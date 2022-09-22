AGARTALA: Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday alleged that the Drug Mafia in the state grew out to be an organized racket because of political sponsorship.

“We all know who is behind the drug nexus. Nothing is hidden from our eyes. The brother of which minister is the kingpin of the drug mafia is an open secret now. Don’t you want these people to be brought to justice? A police official was killed by the drug peddlers and we are still in the dark whether anyone was arrested in connection with the case or not. This lawlessness should end”, Barman alleged.

Addressing a joining programme at Sonamura, Barman said, “The Congress is the only political party that understands the pulse of the public. If there is any political party that feels for people, works for people and hears the grievances of the people, that is Congress. We respect all. The politics of discrimination is not what we believe in unlike the party that is ruling the state”.

On his proposition of a bigger political formation to defeat the BJP, he said, “The Congress will not leave any stones unturned to defeat the BJP. The Congress is a socialist, secular and democratic party and the core principles of CPIM are based on the same lines. I would like to appeal to the CPIM party to come forward and stand beside the Congress party instead of paving way for the fascist power to retain power”.

Explaining the 2023 assembly elections as a fight for the survival of the people, Barman said, “This is not just an election. It is a fight for life or death. It is a fact that we can’t win alone but we shall try our level best to prevent BJP from retaining power. We shall keep fighting for the interest of people. The BJP is a party of true politicians who put all their efforts to win elections on the contrary Congress is a party of true leaders who rather invest their time in thinking for the next generation instead of polls”.

A total of 3,162 voters joined the Congress party in presence of Barman which included 1,320 voters from Trinamool, 716 voters from CPIM and 1,126 voters from the Bharatiya Janata Party.