Agartala: The Tripura state committee of CPI (M) has urged the state government to take immediate steps to address the pressing issues faced by the people of the state.

In a statement, the CPI(M) state committee highlighted the need for a health camp in malaria-prone areas and the provision of clean drinking water in rural pockets, where the scarcity of water has caused serious problems.

The party also emphasized the importance of generating employment opportunities through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

According to the statement, the lack of work and income has resulted in an increase in malnutrition, starvation, and the rapid spread of malaria across Tripura.

The tribal areas, especially those bordering Bangladesh, are witnessing a significant rise in malaria cases.

Additionally, waterborne diseases are rampant in these regions, and local primary care centres are running out of essential medicines.

As a result, patients are being directed to sub-divisional or district hospitals, but the lack of ambulances poses a challenge for economically disadvantaged individuals who cannot afford private transportation, the party said.

The CPI(M) state unit also highlighted the acute shortage of drinking water faced by people living in remote areas. Due to the lack of alternative sources, residents are forced to consume tap water, leading to waterborne illnesses.

The statement emphasized the urgent need for health camps in malaria-prone areas and adequate provision of essential medicines in hospitals.

Furthermore, it called for the daily supply of potable water through water tankers to areas where it is not easily accessible.

The CPI(M) State Secretariat Body has drawn the attention of the Tripura Government to these pressing issues and urged immediate action to address the healthcare and water crises faced by the people of the state.