AGARTALA: The Meitei community residing in Tripura has appealed for peace in Manipur which has been ravaged by ethnic clashes and widespread violence over the past one month.

While appealing for peace, the Meitei community of Tripura also raised objections to the bifurcation of Manipur as demanded by the tribal communities of the state.

The Meitei community of Tripura organised a candlelight march in Agartala under the banner of Puthiba Welfare and Cultural Society and the All Tripura Meitei Community.

The Meitei organisations from Tripura also sought immediate intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities of the state – majority Meitei and minority Kuki-Chin – followed by large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and over 300 people sustained severe injuries in the violence that wreaked mayhem in Manipur for over a month since May 3.

Tribal organisations in Manipur have been accusing the Manipur chief minister, the state’s police and a couple of Meitei groups of spearheading the violence in the state.