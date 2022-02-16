Senior Tripura CPI-M leader Jitendra Chowdhury has been served with a legal notice by the BJP.

Chowdhury, who is the general secretary of Tripura CPI-M, has been served with legal notice by the BJP for levelling allegations of extortion from beneficiaries of government schemes.

Tripura BJP, in the notice said, apart from being totally general and unspecific, the allegations are prima facie aimed at defaming the present ministry led by Biplab Kumar Deb and grossly misleading the general public.

You have made sacrilegious allegations against unidentified members of the State Cabinet Notice is hereby given to you to immediately take back your comments forthwith in default whereof appropriate legal action will be taken against you entailing civil and criminal consequence, Tripura BJP stated in the legal notice.

Meanwhile, Tripura minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the CPI-M leader must substantiate his allegations “or else legal action would be initiated against him”.

Reacting to the development, CPI-M leader Jitendra Chowdhury said: “What I said was that there were media reports, video footage on social media and rumours about the collection of commission from beneficiaries.”

