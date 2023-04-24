AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha is addressing the Asia-Pacific Leaders Conclave on Malaria Eradication on Monday held in the national capital, New Delhi.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandavia is presiding over the programme which is being attended by the health ministers of all the states.

Tripura Chief Minister has left for Delhi on Sunday.

He is likely to stay for a few days to attend several official meetings including with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on various issues.

He also will meet several party leaders including the president JP Nadda.

According to sources in the party, the party is giving much importance to the visits of state leaders as the central leaders are now busy in finalizing their strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

It is learned that the Tripura Chief Minister will apprise the central leaders about the situation of the state and will seek guidance from them for further improvement in various sectors for the development of the state.

Tripura Chief Minister is also expected to discuss about implementation and expidiation of various central projects in the state.

The Asia-Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination is being hosted by the Government of India in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA).

It aims to bring together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss and strategize on ways to eliminate malaria in the region.

Malaria remains a significant public health challenge globally, with an estimated 619 000 deaths in 2021.

The global tally of malaria cases reached 247 million in 2021 compared to 245 million in 2020 and 232 million in 2019.

The Asia-Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination is an important step towards addressing this challenge.

The conclave will provide a platform for leaders from across the region to share their experiences, insights and best practices on malaria elimination.

It will also serve as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and collaborations between countries in the region, as well as with international organizations, towards the common goal of eliminating malaria.

The Asia-Pacific Leaders’ Conclave on Malaria Elimination will build on this progress and provide a platform for India to share its experiences and best practices with other countries in the region.

The conclave will also provide an opportunity for India to showcase its leadership in the fight against malaria and its commitment to working with other countries towards the common goal of malaria elimination.