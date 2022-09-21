AGARTALA: Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the implementation of the Bru resettlement agreement in Tripura.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha apprised the union home minister about all the important aspects of the resettlement process underway in the state.

After giving a patient hearing to the Tripura CM and chief secretary, Shah assured full cooperation from the central government and also cleared the proposal that sought extension of the deadline for the project.

The resettlement of the Brus was supposed to end by 2022 but due to several reasons it could not be done within the specified timeline.

The total number Bru migrants who had been found eligible for the resettlement pact stands at 37,136.

Last month, principal secretary of Tripura revenue department – Puneet Agarwal informed the media persons that over 50 percent Bru migrants received the benefits as per the pact.

Houses, anganwadi centres, schools and health facilities are under construction in 12 locations where the Bru migrants would be resettled.