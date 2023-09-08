Agartala: The ruling BJP in Tripura clinched victory after six rounds of vote counting in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies’ by-polls held on September 5.

The ballot count began at 8 a.m., with a fierce contest between the BJP and the opposition CPI(M) for both Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats, as other opposition parties chose not to participate.

The BJP fielded Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath for Boxanagar and Dhanpur respectively, while their CPI(M) counterparts were Mizan Hossein and Kaushik Chanda.

The Left Front abstained from the counting process, alleging widespread irregularities during the voting. They claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to implement sufficient measures to prevent these irregularities.

Following the sixth round of counting, BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain secured victory with 34,146 votes, while CPI(M)’s Mizan Hossain received 3,909 votes.

In Dhanpur, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath won with 30,017 votes, leaving CPI(M)’s Kaushik Chanda with 11,146 votes.