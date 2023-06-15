NEW DELHI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been booked under charges of sexual harassment and stalking.

The charges against Brij Bhushan Singh has been mentioned in a charge-sheet filed by the Delhi police after top wrestlers of the country staged massive protests over these allegations.

The Delhi police, however, stated that it has not found any “corroborative evidence” against the wrestling body chief and BJP MP in a case filed by a minor.

The charge sheet was filed by the Delhi police after top wrestlers of the country staged a protest against the WFI chief since April this year.

The protesting wrestlers also met union minister Anurag Thakur, who assured action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh by June 15.

“In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, we are filing a charge-sheet for the offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) of the IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and when no express provision is made for its punishment)/ 354/354A/506 (punishment of criminal intimidation) IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned court,” the Delhi police said.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under Section 173 CrPC requesting a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant — the father of the victim and the victim herself,” they added.