AGARTALA: The total strength of the BJP-IPFT combination declined once again as BJP’s Burba Mohan Tripura resigned from the state assembly.

He was accompanied by TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman during the resignation.

Tripura will formally join TIPRA on Friday evening. The matter came as a major blow to the ruling party. 

Tripura is an MLA from Karbook assembly constituency.

This came three days after IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma was disqualified from Tripura assembly.

