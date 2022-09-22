New Delhi: A hackers’ group from Bangladesh has targeted hundreds of state government websites across India besides a central government server.

According to reports, the group calling itself “Mysterious Team Bangladesh” (MTB) targeted 500 websites belonging to various ministries and government offices in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

The lack of data theft and negative messaging suggests that the hackers were more concerned in making a statement than in doing any real harm.

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) assaults on domains and sub-domains were the method of attack, which was common in previous hacking instances.

One of the hackers was identified as Taskin Ahmed by the Bengaluru-based cyber intelligence company CloudSEK.

The remaining members of the gang are young adults (20–25) who are now enrolled in college or have recently graduated and have previously worked as hackers for organizations like “Elite Force 71” and “Bangladesh Cyber Anonymous Team.”

The matter came to light when an MTB member with the handle D4RK_TSN made a post claiming to have launched an HTTP flood DDoS attack on government websites. The posts were made on Facebook, Telegram and Pastebin.